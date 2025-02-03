Federal Authority Conducts 270 Inspection Campaigns Against Residency Law Violators in January

Suhail Al Khaili: Approximately 6,000 violators apprehended, with 93% already deported



The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security announced the execution of nearly 270 inspection campaigns across the UAE in January 2025, under the slogan "Towards a Safer Society." These efforts targeted violators of the Entry and Residency Law as part of the authority's strategy to reinforce compliance with residency regulations. The campaigns followed the conclusion of the grace period for status correction, which ran from September 1 to December 31, 2024.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, emphasized the UAE’s commitment to ensuring legal residency and secure living conditions for all residents and those seeking employment within the country. He highlighted that the authority delivers proactive services to meet the needs of residents while promoting adherence to residency laws, thereby contributing to societal security and stability.

Major General Al Khaili revealed that the January 2025 campaigns resulted in the apprehension of approximately 6,000 violators. Of these, deportation procedures have been completed for 93% of those detained.

He further explained that, in line with directives from the UAE’s leadership, a four-month grace period was granted from September 1 to December 31, 2024. This initiative allowed violators to either leave the country without facing entry bans or regularize their status by securing new employment contracts. The grace period successfully facilitated the status correction of a significant number of violators nationwide. To sustain these efforts, specialized teams within the authority conducted intensive inspections across all emirates to identify violators and implement the necessary legal measures.

Major General Al Khaili stressed that these inspection campaigns aim to foster a culture of legal compliance and respect for human rights within the community. He underscored that upholding these principles strengthens the UAE's institutional and legal identity, supporting the nation’s regional and global competitiveness. Furthermore, the campaigns address the social, security, and economic challenges that may arise from violations of the Entry and Residency Law and its supplementary regulations.

