Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Announces Details of the Exemption Campaign for Violators of Entry and Residency Regulations

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security has announced that the "Exemption Campaign for Violators of Entry and Residence Regulations" will commence on September 1st and will run until October 31st. The campaign offers several benefits to those who have violated residency regulations.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, highlighted that the grace period will cover four categories of residency law violators who committed offenses before September 1, 2024. These include all residency violators, those who overstayed after the grace period, those listed in administrative registers or reported for absconding, visa holders who overstayed their permitted period, and foreign-born children whose guardians failed to secure their residency within four months of birth.

During a press conference organized by the Authority, Major General Al Khaili stated that, in line with the Authority's decision to grant a grace period for rectifying the status of foreigners who violated entry and residency regulations in the country, the Authority has approved waiving financial penalties and administrative restrictions for violators, starting from September 1, 2024, for two months.

He explained that the strategic objectives of the campaign aim to provide a flexible legal environment that enhances social and economic security and stability, promotes values of law respect, tolerance, compassion, and social cohesion, highlights the civilized image of the UAE, and reinforces the country's human identity. Additionally, the campaign supports violators by assisting them in correcting their status through flexible and easy procedures, enabling them to secure their rights, and allowing for a safe exit or continued living and working in the country.

Exclusions

The grace period does not apply to three categories: those who violate residency or visa regulations after September 1, 2024; individuals reported for absconding after September 1, 2024; and individuals subject to deportation orders, either from the UAE or GCC countries.

Benefits

The campaign offers 11 main benefits, including exemptions from five penalties: fines for illegal residency, fines related to establishment cards, ID card fines, fines for failing to provide a work contract to the ministry, and fines for failing to renew a work contract. Additionally, there are five fee exemptions, covering the cancellation of residency and visa fees, absconding report lifting fees, departure fees, visa and residency details fees, and departure permit fees.

The campaign also grants beneficiaries the right to leave the country without being barred from re-entry, allowing violators to depart after regularizing their status without any administrative restrictions that would prevent their return (no ban stamp).

Passports

For lost passports, related procedures can be completed by submitting a request through the smart system or via the general police headquarters.

Biometric Fingerprinting

For those wishing to leave the country and have previously had their biometric fingerprint taken, a departure permit request can be submitted, after which the permit will be issued immediately. If no biometric fingerprint is on record, the beneficiary will be directed to visit designated fingerprinting centers (for individuals aged 15 and above).

The departure permit is valid for 14 days after issuance. All previous fines and restrictions will be automatically reinstated if departure is not completed within the grace period or after permits expire outside the specified exemption period.

Fingerprinting Centers

Beneficiaries will be directed to the following centers for fingerprinting: visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Abu Dhabi, and all service centers equipped with biometric fingerprint devices (Dhafra, Sweihan, Maqam, Shahama).

For visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai: service centers in the Violators and Foreigners Affairs sector (Amr Centers across the Emirate and the Al Awir Center).

For visas issued by the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah: all service centers equipped with biometric fingerprint devices.

