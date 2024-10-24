Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship: No Leniency After the Deadline for Violators to Rectify Their Status

The grace period granted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to foreigners violating the law on entry and residency, allowing them to rectify their status or voluntarily leave the country without a deportation ban, will end this Thursday, October 31.

The Authority has urged all violators residing in the UAE to take advantage of the remaining days of the grace period by immediately visiting service centers across the country to adjust their status and benefit from the provided opportunities.

The Authority clarified that inspection and enforcement teams will not show leniency after the grace period ends, and legal actions will be taken against violators to enhance public safety and curb illegal employment.

Starting from Friday, November 1, the Authority’s electronic system will automatically reinstate any fines imposed prior to the grace period and reapply any existing travel bans.

A Federal Decree Law amending certain provisions of the Labor Relations Regulation imposes fines ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 1 million on anyone who employs a worker without proper authorization, recruits a worker but fails to provide employment, or misuses work permits for purposes other than those intended, as well as on businesses that close or suspend operations without settling their workers' rights.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has noted increasing demand at "Amer" service centers and the Al Aweer center for the settlement of violators' status as the deadline approaches.

Colonel Abdullah Atiq, Assistant Director for Investigations at the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, reported a significant influx of individuals at the Al Aweer center, seeking to leave the UAE due to the lack of employment opportunities.

He emphasized that leaving the country is the best option for those unable to rectify their status, as it exempts them from residency-related fines and allows them the possibility of returning later when suitable employment opportunities arise, without imposing an entry ban on those with exit permits.

He also pointed out that violators who do not adjust their status or leave the country within the grace period will have all previously imposed fines reinstated from November 1. Those who secured work contracts but failed to complete their residency procedures will also face fines after the grace period ends.

Dubai authorities, in collaboration with relevant entities, will launch intensive campaigns against violators immediately after the deadline. This will include stringent measures, placing violators on entry-ban lists, and conducting large-scale inspections in residential areas and companies where violators are known to reside.

