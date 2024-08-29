Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Partners with Airlines to Offer Discounted Travel Tickets for Departures

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has announced that its teams, tasked with implementing the grace period for violators starting this Sunday, have reached an agreement to provide discounted travel tickets for those wishing to return to their home countries during the two-month grace period.

The Authority confirmed that numerous coordination meetings were held with both local and international airlines, during which the possibility of offering reduced ticket prices to those benefiting from the grace period was discussed. This initiative aims to facilitate the departure procedures and return of individuals to their home countries.

All airlines contacted welcomed the initiative, expressing their readiness and cooperation in providing discounted tickets during September and October for those taking advantage of the grace period to leave the country.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security praised the support of local and international airlines in helping the Authority succeed in the violators' grace period, which highlights the UAE’s humanitarian face and its commitment to upholding the rule of law and community values of tolerance and compassion.

According to the procedures, individuals wishing to leave the country will receive a departure permit valid for 14 days upon issuance. If the permit expires within the grace period, which extends until October 30, the beneficiary is allowed to depart. However, if the permit expires after the grace period and the individual has not left, the permit will be automatically canceled, and any previous fines will be reinstated.

