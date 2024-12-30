Final Deadline for Visa Violators in the UAE Ends Tomorrow

The deadline for regularizing the status of residency law violators in the UAE concludes tomorrow. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security had extended the grace period by an additional two months, allowing violators to rectify their status without incurring fines or administrative penalties. Initially, the deadline was set to end on October 31, 2024.

Last Chance to Benefit

The Authority urged violators of the residency law currently residing in the UAE to take advantage of the final three days of the grace period. They are encouraged to visit service centers across the country to amend their status and benefit from the opportunities provided. Thousands of violators have already utilized this window to either regularize their status or leave the country without facing any financial penalties.

The decision to extend the grace period coincided with the UAE's celebrations of its 53rd National Day, reflecting the nation's humanitarian and progressive values. The extension was also in response to appeals from violators seeking to settle their status, either by leaving the country or securing employment contracts to stay legally. The Federal Authority has been actively coordinating through official channels and conducting in-depth studies to evaluate public response and the volume of applications processed at service centers nationwide, particularly in the final days of the initial deadline.

Fraudulent Practices Uncovered

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri noted that many violators fell victim to fraudulent practices in their home countries before arriving in the UAE. These individuals were misled into paying fees for visas and promised job opportunities in the UAE, only to discover upon arrival that such opportunities did not exist. He emphasized that these fraudulent schemes are not confined to specific countries but are a widespread issue perpetrated by traffickers globally.

Successful Employment for Violators

Al Marri also highlighted the success of Dubai authorities in securing employment for a significant number of violators within the private sector. The Labor Committee in Dubai worked daily with companies seeking workers, facilitating interviews and placements for violators already present in the country. This initiative helped many individuals transition from violating residency regulations to becoming legally employed contributors to the UAE's economy.

The Authority continues to urge all violators to take immediate action and seize this final opportunity to regularize their status or leave the country without penalties.

