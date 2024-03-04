Financial Audit Authority honours inaugural cohort of the Government Auditor Program

The Financial Audit Authority (FAA) announced that it has honoured the inaugural cohort of the Government Auditor Program. Launched in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the programme aims to enhance the skills of auditors across Dubai.

During the ceremony, a total of 20 graduates representing 14 government entities in Dubai were honoured with the prestigious Government Auditor diploma, jointly accredited by the MBRSG and the FAA.

The programme aligns with the Authority’s objectives of auditing public funds, promoting accountability, transparency and integrity, as well as raising the efficiency of auditors in Dubai.

The Government Auditor Program equips trainees with the necessary skills to conduct audit work in line with the best practices adopted by supreme audit institutions and internal audit units of government entities. The programme offers trainees the chance to learn from seasoned professionals who impart their expertise and practical knowledge in the field.

His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority said: “We are delighted to celebrate the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the Government Auditor Program, which marks a crucial step in our commitment to bolstering the financial auditing system throughout Dubai.

This programme is designed to empower auditors with essential skills and practices in auditing and control. We also express our sincere appreciation to the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government for their invaluable collaboration in developing and executing this remarkable initiative.

We extend our congratulations to all the graduates and are fully confident in their ability to enhance the financial auditing landscape across all governmental entities in Dubai.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, the Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, said: “The Government Auditor Program, a collaborative initiative between the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government and the Financial Audit Authority, aims to provide government employees with world-class training and equip them with best practices in the field of financial auditing, which is essential for ensuring effective governance.”

He further highlighted that the programme is designed to equip auditors with the necessary skills to effectively carry out their responsibilities, as mandated by supervisory bodies and internal audit units within government entities.

Dr. Al Marri also underscored MBRSG’s role in implementing the Government Auditor Program through its partnership with the FAA. Both entities share the same objectives, including promoting accountability and transparency which leads to safeguarding public funds, he noted.

The programme comprises three phases: academic training, practical training and optional preparation for professional certifications. Throughout these stages, participants have the opportunity to apply the theoretical knowledge acquired during the initial academic phase by engaging directly with a specialised audit and control team within a governmental entity.

