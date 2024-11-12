Flexible working hours and remote work policies cut morning peak travel time by 30% across Dubai

Following the approval of Dubai’s Traffic Flow Plan by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, Dubai is implementing measures to enhance traffic efficiency and ease mobility. The plan aims to balance business productivity and quality of life by expanding the application of flexible working hours and remote work policies across the emirate. Both the public and private sectors are encouraged to adopt these practices to reduce traffic congestion.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department announced the results of two surveys on remote working and flexible working hours. The first survey covered 644 companies with over 320,000 employees, while the second surveyed 12,000 employees from the private sector. Findings show that 32% of private companies currently implement remote work policies, with a further 58% of companies expressing readiness to expand remote work. Additionally, 31% of companies have implemented flexible work hours, with potential expansion possible for 66% of those not currently applying the policy.

The study found that implementing flexible working hours, with a two-hour start window, and remote work—allowing four to five remote workdays per month for employees in both public and private sectors—can reduce morning peak travel time across Dubai by 30%. For example, if 20% of employees work remotely, traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road could decrease by 9.8% and on Al Khail Road by 8.4%. Additionally, flexible working hours alone could reduce traffic volumes by 5.7% on Sheikh Zayed Road and 5% on Al Khail Road.

Coordination meeting

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar held a coordination meeting with His Excellency Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR). The meeting reviewed the results of the study aimed at encouraging the private sector to adopt flexible working hours and remote work policies. This initiative supports the Dubai leadership’s vision to become the world’s best city to live in by fostering well-being, boosting community happiness, and reducing traffic density. This goal can be achieved by ensuring smooth traffic flow and facilitating residents' and visitors’ safe and seamless access to their destinations.

Five core elements

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer highlighted that transport policies form a key component of Dubai’s integrated roads and transport planning aligned with global best practices in advanced cities. He said: “RTA relies on a comprehensive and integrated approach to address the mobility and transport demands stemming from Dubai’s urban and economic growth. This strategy rests on five core elements: developing and expanding road networks and facilities; enhancing public transport routes, infrastructure, services, shared mobility and first and last-mile solutions; implementing policies and procedures to reduce or redistribute traffic demand across roads and transport modes; advancing traffic control systems and centres; and ensuring the integration of these elements at all levels.

“RTA develops and applies these five elements in a balanced manner, setting priorities and implementation phases based on traffic demands and congestion levels on main traffic corridors.”

“Remote work and flexible working hours are among the traffic demand management policies aimed at achieving balance and integration in the transport system by reducing or redistributing demand across time and place while promoting sustainable transport options. These policies also include the expansion of truck movement restrictions, increasing dedicated lanes for buses and taxis, and providing first and last-mile options to encourage residents and visitors to use public transport instead of private vehicles. Additionally, they support public transport use for employees and encourage carpooling,” Al Tayer added.

His Excellency Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department, stated: “DGHR is committed to advancing the current remote work system and introducing tools, policies, and programmes that ensure employee happiness and well-being. This aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s best city for work and life, driven by leadership that prioritises holistic human development.”

“The survey results offer insights into Dubai’s pioneering, innovative, and flexible model as a leading hub for talent and expertise, reinforcing the emirate’s continuous efforts to provide a world-class work environment characterised by flexibility and efficiency. The findings underline Dubai’s adaptability to challenges, reflecting the synergy of the public and private sectors in establishing this model by adopting the latest innovative practices in flexible work systems, underscoring Dubai’s readiness for future transformations,” he further said.

“Since its adoption within Dubai Government in 2020, the remote work system has become a core part of the corporate culture in most government entities. Statistics reveal that 80% of these entities offer employees the option to work remotely two days a week. Additionally, 87% of Dubai Government employees feel that flexible working hours align with their personal needs, while 89.4% agree that these hours enhance their productivity. The survey also shows that 80.4% believe their productivity while working remotely matches that in the office, with 90% reporting no issues with communication or connectivity with colleagues or managers.”

Al Falasi praised Dubai’s government entities that have implemented remote work and flexible working hours policies, noting that some companies allow employees several days per year to choose remote work. Additionally, some government bodies provide flexibility in starting work between 6:30 am and 8:30 am, allowing employees to distribute their commutes during morning and evening peak hours, thus facilitating smoother arrivals and departures to and from the workplace.

The adoption of remote work and flexible hours in both government and private sectors plays a key role in creating a supportive work environment that promotes employee comfort and security, enhancing quality of life and, in turn, enhancing the overall well-being of the community.





