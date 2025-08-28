flydubai Celebrates Emirati Women in Aviation

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is proud to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day 2025 by recognising the outstanding achievements and growing presence of Emirati women within the flydubai workforce. This special occasion marks their vital role in contributing to the UAE’s pioneering and ambitious progress and shaping the future of aviation.

Since its launch, flydubai has supported the development of Emirati women across various departments, investing in training programmes and opportunities to support their long-term career growth.

Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, said: “Emirati Women’s Day is a celebration of the remarkable achievements of the women of our nation. As we reflect on their valuable contributions to our society and workforce, we draw inspiration from the vision of our leadership and remain committed to fostering a work environment where women can thrive and continue to be a key part of our success story.”

The carrier has seen the number of Emirati women joining its workforce grow over the years, marking a 30% growth in 2025 compared to 2023.

flydubai continues to invest in initiatives that support the professional development of UAE Nationals, including the new Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme (MPL), Cadet Pilot Programme, Engineering Apprenticeship and a wide range of internship and work placement opportunities. These initiatives will reinforce the airline’s ambitious growth plans and create exciting career opportunities for skilled homegrown talent.

All the latest career opportunities at flydubai are available on careers.flydubai.com.