flydubai confirms replacement crew diverted FZ 1073 to Saudi Arabia after cockpit altercation

UAE

The airline says the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv landed safely at Tabuk Airport - causes and motives remain unknown and an official investigation is underway

Flydubai had previously stated that an altercation occurred in the cockpit of flight FZ 1073, which departed from Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion International Airport on September 30, and subsequently landed in Tabuk. File photograph

Dubai: A spokesperson for flydubai confirmed that the airline's replacement crew on board the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted the aircraft and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai had previously stated that an altercation occurred in the cockpit of flight FZ 1073, which departed from Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion International Airport on September 30, and subsequently landed in Tabuk.

The spokesperson explained that at this initial stage, the reasons and motives behind the incident remain unknown and are subject to an official investigation: “We urge everyone to refrain from premature speculation while the authorities gather the facts.”