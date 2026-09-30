flydubai explains why flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia

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Flight FZ 1073 from Dubai International Airport landed safely at Tabuk Airport on September 30 - all passengers and crew are safe and two alternative flights have been arranged to complete the journey

The spokesperson confirmed that the carrier's flights across the flydubai network are operating according to their usual schedule. File photograph

Dubai: A flydubai spokesperson said an altercation occurred inside the cockpit of flight FZ 1073, which was bound from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport on September 30.

The spokesperson stated that the flydubai crew on board the flight managed to control the situation, changing the aircraft's course and landing safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, and that all passengers and crew members are safe.

He added: “We have arranged two alternative flights to Tabuk, and we are giving top priority to transporting passengers and completing their journey to Tel Aviv.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the carrier's flights across the flydubai network are operating according to their usual schedule.

He explained that at this initial stage, the reasons and motives behind the incident remain unknown and are subject to an official investigation. "We urge everyone to refrain from premature speculation while the authorities gather the facts."

He said: “Our top priority right now is to ensure the safety and health of our passengers and crew members involved in this incident, and to support the official investigation.”