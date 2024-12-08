Foggy Mornings and Light Rain Expected in the UAE This Week

The UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a detailed five-day weather forecast, predicting mild weather with a mix of humidity, fog, and light rain across various regions of the country. Here’s what to expect from Monday, December 9, to Friday, December 13, 2024:

Monday, December 9

The week starts with humid conditions, increasing the probability of fog or mist formation in some western areas by morning. The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times.

Winds : Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, occasionally freshening with speeds of 10–20 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, occasionally freshening with speeds of 10–20 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Tuesday, December 10

Humid mornings with a likelihood of fog or mist formation persist over western areas. The day will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies by night, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures.

Winds : Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly at 10–20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr.

: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly at 10–20 km/hr, reaching up to 30 km/hr. Sea: Slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Wednesday, December 11

Morning mist may form over internal areas, followed by partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day. Light rainfall is possible over some eastern and northern regions, as well as islands.

Winds : Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly, freshening at times with speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly, freshening at times with speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Thursday, December 12

Humidity will lead to potential mist formation by morning over internal areas. The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with chances of light rain along coastal areas and islands during the daytime.

Winds : Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly, freshening occasionally at 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly, freshening occasionally at 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Friday, December 13

The forecast for Friday highlights humid conditions, with fog or mist likely in the morning over coastal and internal regions. The day is expected to be fair to partly cloudy.

Winds : Light to moderate, shifting from Northwesterly to Southeasterly, with speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

: Light to moderate, shifting from Northwesterly to Southeasterly, with speeds of 10–25 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during foggy mornings, especially in areas prone to reduced visibility. Stay updated with NCM’s regular alerts and enjoy the mild weather conditions as the UAE transitions into cooler months.