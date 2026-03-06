The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of a fresh joint mediation effort with the United States between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, culminating in a second consecutive day of prisoner exchanges. The operation involved 600 detainees—300 from each side—bringing the total number of individuals released over the past 48 hours to 1,000.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that this latest breakthrough raises the aggregate number of prisoners exchanged through UAE-led mediations to 5,955. The Ministry extended its appreciation to both Moscow and Kyiv for their cooperation, noting that such engagement reflects a mutual commitment to diplomatic channels facilitated by the UAE and the U.S.

This operation marks the 20th successful mediation brokered by the UAE since the onset of the crisis, a testament to the nation’s deep-seated ties with both parties and its growing stature as a "trusted interlocutor." The Ministry reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi remains committed to pursuing a comprehensive political settlement aimed at de-escalating humanitarian fallout and bolstering global stability.

The success of the mission follows two rounds of high-level tripartite discussions previously hosted in Abu Dhabi between the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and the United States. These talks underscore the UAE’s strategic doctrine of fostering constructive dialogue and reflect international confidence in its capacity to provide a neutral, supportive environment for complex negotiations.