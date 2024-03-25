Free international calls from Dubai Metro to its users during Ramadan

Dubai Metro's 'We Bring You Closer' Initiative Enables Free Global Connections for Commuters During Ramadan

Dubai Metro users are now experiencing the joy of seamless communication with their loved ones worldwide, courtesy of the newly installed phone booths strategically positioned within metro stations. As part of the #RTA's visionary 'We Bring You Closer' initiative, these phone booths offer commuters an invaluable opportunity to strengthen familial bonds and connect with friends during the holy month of Ramadan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.