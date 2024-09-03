From Departure to Employment: A Tale of Transformation for Pakistani National in Dubai

Hamza Gul, a 25-year-old Pakistani, was among the first to visit the residency violators' settlement center in Al Aweer, Dubai, with the intention of finalizing his departure after several months of violating residency regulations. Little did he know that his anxiety and apprehension upon entering the center would soon turn into joy and hope, as he discovered an unexpected opportunity.

Upon arrival, Gul was greeted by a Dubai Immigration employee who informed him about the initiative allowing violators to secure employment with companies present at the center. This revelation came as a surprise and a ray of hope for Gul, who had long awaited a chance to find stable work.

Overwhelmed yet hopeful, Gul approached one of the company booths at the center. After a swift interview, he was offered a job on the spot, contingent upon obtaining a work permit and residence visa. Without hesitation, Gul accepted the offer, seeing it as a chance to stay in the UAE and work legally under the company’s sponsorship.

Walking out of the Al Aweer center with a representative from the company, Gul’s face beamed with joy. The completion of his status adjustment and the application for a new work and residence permit marked the end of his prolonged period of worry and uncertainty.

Gul’s story, along with many others, exemplifies the UAE's humanitarian approach and the values of tolerance and compassion embedded in its society. Observers at the entrances and exits of these centers can witness the transformation from anxious, worried faces to those lit up with smiles of happiness, as individuals complete their procedures in a matter of minutes. Gul’s experience at the residency violators' settlement center is a testament to how a challenging situation can evolve into a promising new beginning, showcasing the UAE's commitment to providing second chances and supporting those in need.

