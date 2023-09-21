Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture and Youth

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of partnerships and strategic projects in achieving the goals of cultural and youth institutions, and their pivotal role in developing the cultural and community work sectors.

He made these remarks while receiving Salem bin Khaled Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and his accompanying delegation at Al Rumailah Palace on the sidelines of the official opening of the second edition of the Al Bader Festival, which is being held in Fujairah under his patronage.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for culture and art in all forms, highlighting his keenness to empower youth and enhance the UAE's competitiveness indicators in these sectors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the Ministry of Culture and Youth's plans, programmes, and current and future plans. He praised the ministry's role in enhancing the country's cultural, artistic, and youth movement, underscoring the importance of investing in youth and employing them at the most effective levels in society.

For his part, Minister Al Qassimi thanked the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his support of initiatives that boost cultural and youth work in the UAE.

