Fujairah Police catch a number of reckless drivers

The General Directorate of Fujairah Police caught several vehicle drivers who drove recklessly and recklessly on the public road, leading to a traffic accident, endangering their lives and the lives of road users.

The Traffic and Patrols Department monitored the names and vehicles of the drivers who raced on the public road in the Sodah area in a reckless manner, resulting in one of their vehicles swerving, flipping, and colliding with the guardrail.

During a short period, after circulating such videos, traffic patrols were able to identify perpetrators of such violations and reckless behaviors.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi stated that necessary legal actions are being taken against them and they will be referred to the public prosecution.

The General Directorate of Fujairah Police warned non-compliant drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and laws, emphasizing that it will take strictest penalties and measures against those who endanger the safety of road users.

