Fujairah Ruler receives Jamal Al Suwaidi

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received at Al Rumaila Palace, Dr. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies & Research (ECSSR) and received a copy of his new book entitled "President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan... Highlights in the journey of a man of humanity.”

The book highlights some main landmarks in the journey of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his remarkable humanitarian achievements.

Sheikh Hamad listened to a detailed explanation of the stages and details of writing the book, praising the efforts made to complete it.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court attended the meeting.

