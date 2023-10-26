Fujairah sends 800 tonnes of food, medical supplies as part of ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi For Humanitarian Foundation and Fujairah Charity Association have provided 800 tonnes of food and medical supplies as part of the “Tarahum for Gaza" campaign.

This comes based on the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Saeed bin Mohamed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Charity Association, stated that the “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign embodies the UAE's deep-rooted values and its humanitarian solidarity with the affected Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Suhail Al Qadi, Director of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, emphasised that supporting Palestinian people during this challenging time is a national duty, one that was laid down by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.

