"GDRFA Dubai" Launches "Salama" for Residence Renewal in Less Than Two Minutes

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has announced the launch of "Salama," an advanced artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to accelerate service processing and enhance efficiency. The announcement was made during the fourth annual media forum held at the GDRFA headquarters in Al Jafiliya.

With Salama, residents can renew their visas—or those of their dependents—in less than two minutes by visiting the GDRFA Dubai website. The AI-driven system recognizes user data and streamlines the process into three simple steps: selecting the visa duration, completing the payment, and issuing the renewed residence permit.

This initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to digital transformation, reinforcing its position as a global leader in smart government services.

