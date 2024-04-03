GDRFA Dubai to organise four grand celebrations for workers

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Labour Regulation Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced four annual celebrations dedicated to workers in the emirate. These celebrations will coincide with Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, International Workers' Day, and New Year.

Details of the celebrations were announced during a press conference held at GDRFA’s headquarters in Dubai. The event was attended by several senior officials, including His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA; His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department; His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai; and His Excellency Major General Ali Ajeef, Acting Assistant Director General of the Employment Relations Regulation Sector.

Eid Al Fitr celebrations will be held at three prominent locations in Dubai: Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, and Muhaisnah, from 7 April to 12 April. Workers attending the event will have the opportunity to win valuable prizes, including cars, gold bars, smartphones, and discount cards.

Eid Al Fitr festivities will be supported by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) as an exclusive sponsor, while Emirates Airline will act as the official carrier. Sobha Realty Dubai will be the Diamond Sponsor, while Taqdeer Award and Malabar will be the main supporters of the Eid Al Fitr celebration.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, stated: "Recognition is the foundation of success for any entity or community. It acknowledges that human resources are crucial for driving development and progress. Valuing and honouring our workers and employees demonstrates our gratitude for their contributions and has a positive impact on work quality and productivity. Treating workers with respect is an investment in human capital that underpins the success of any thriving institution and society."

His Excellency highlighted that the UAE's commitment to human rights, the well-being of workers, and ensuring they lead dignified lives has boosted the country's development journey over the past 50 years. The coexistence of over 200 nationalities within the UAE, coupled with its exemplary record in upholding human rights and dedication to ensuring a decent life for all its residents and diverse workforce, has made the UAE an inclusive home for everyone.”

Furthermore, he noted that the UAE has always been keen to educate workers about their rights and safeguard them through a comprehensive set of laws governing employer-employee relations. This includes the provision of guidebooks in various languages to inform workers of their rights and responsibilities, enhancing the UAE's international reputation in this area.

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita emphasised that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to expand the scope of the Taqdeer Award to become a global award with a 7-star rating reflect Dubai's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of workers' welfare. This, he noted, is aligned with the emirate's strategic plans and socio-economic agendas. The department is fully committed to providing all necessary support in collaboration with all stakeholders, including the private sector, he stressed.

His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said: “At GDRFA Dubai, we focus deeply on our employees. With the Eid Al Fitr celebrations, we aspire to make them a standout feature of Dubai's rich and diverse calendar of events. We want to celebrate them, highlight their invaluable presence in our community, and show our gratitude for their efforts. I extend my gratitude to the Dubai Land Department and every contributor for their support in making the Eid Al-Fitr celebration a success.”

Key activities

The event lineup features a labour market-inspired setting reminiscent of traditional UAE bazaars, with a diverse array of food, local crafts, and products. The celebrations are further enhanced by sports tournaments, including cricket, badminton, volleyball, football, and basketball. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy musical performances and take part in competitions aimed at expanding their knowledge.

Workers have a chance to win valuable and exciting prizes. Emirates Airline, the official carrier of the event, will offer airline tickets. Also up for grabs are three brand new Nissan Sunny cars, 150 mobile phones, and 600 special discount cards from the Taqdeer Award, which offer significant savings on purchases throughout the year. Furthermore, Malabar is contributing 300 gold bars, adding a gleam of gold to the array of prizes.

