General Authority for Islamic Affairs & Endowments celebrates birthday of Prophet Muhammad

General Authority for Islamic Affairs & Endowments celebrated the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of Awqaf, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of Awqaf, a number of officials from Awqaf, and the public.

Dr. Al Kaabi extended his sincere congratulations and blessings to the UAE leadership and people and the entire world on this occasion, praying to God that the UAE will continue to prosper and thrive as a symbol of coexistence and tolerance.

He praised the efforts of the leadership to promote the tolerant values taught by the Islamic faith, which are reflected in the Prophet's (PBUH) morals and his treatment of others without discrimination based on religion, creed, or belief.

He also commended the initiatives that are launched from Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of the UAE wise leadership, following the path of the founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which aimed to consolidate coexistence and promote peace and love among peoples. These initiatives, he said, have had a major impact in strengthening the bonds of ties between peoples, positive convergence, and joint action to make the world a safe place.

The celebration began with the national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by a student from the National Voices project. This was followed by a speech by the Authority on this occasion, delivered by Talib Mohammed Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs.

The celebration was marked by the launch of the next round of courses on the Prophetic Biography, as well as a video clip of a poem in classical Arabic entitled "In the Love of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace."

