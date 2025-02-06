General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the first council meeting of 2025 on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the minutes of the previous session and outlined the strategic direction for the year ahead, based on decisions and recommendations issued by the sub-committees.

The sub-committees consist of the Supreme Committee for Human Resources and Remuneration, the Investment Committee, the Audit and Risk Committee and the Development and Improvement.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the developments of the Ma’ashi digital platform, approved the financial performance report for December 2024, and discussed developments in the implementation of GPSSA’s strategic plan 2025-2027. It also discussed the results of GPSSA’s financial position at the end of 2023 and the necessary decisions taken in response.

According to GPSSA’s January 2025 statistics, the number of contributors rose to 154,103, marking an increase of 28,683 compared to 125,420 in January 2024.

The number of registered employers also grew to 18,500, up from 14,724 in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 3,776 employers.

Meanwhile, the number of pensioners increased by 5,202, reaching 21,051 compared to 19,714 in January 2024. The number of beneficiaries rose to 8,275, up from 8,084 for the same month last year.

The total value of pensions disbursed for January 2025 climbed to AED807,942,274.64, compared to AED748,951,113.20 in January 2024, marking an increase of AED58,991,161.

