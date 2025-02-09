Georgetown University McDonough School of Business and Dubai Media Council to host a conference

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business in collaboration with Dubai Media Council to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global Business Capital’ conference at the Museum of the Future

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, in collaboration with the Dubai Media Council, will host a conference at the Museum of the Future, titled ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global Business Capital’ on Friday, 14 February.

Bringing together global officials, policymakers, business leaders, media professionals and academic scholars from both the United States and the UAE, the conference will explore Dubai’s strategic vision for shaping the future of global commerce and sustainable economic growth. The event aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance Dubai's role in driving sustainable growth and shared prosperity worldwide.

Set to take place at the iconic Museum of the Future — a symbol of innovation and progressive thinking — the conference will provide a platform for high-level discussions on Dubai’s strategic goal to rank among the world’s top three global business hubs.

Through keynote addresses and panel discussions featuring 25 speakers from the UAE and the United States, the conference will examine the policies, investments, and technological advancements shaping Dubai’s economic and business landscape over the next decade.

A keynote address titled The Blueprint for Sustainable Excellence, to be delivered by His Excellency Mohammad Lootah, President and CEO, Dubai Chambers, will explore key pillars of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which outlines Dubai’s plan to double its GDP by 2033 and solidify its status as a global financial and logistics powerhouse. His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Chairman, Emaar Properties, will deliver the closing remarks at the event.

Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General, Dubai Media Council, said: "Our collaboration with Georgetown University for this conference reflects the Dubai Media Council’s commitment, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to foster knowledge exchange, dialogue, and collaboration to advance excellence and innovation. The event offers a platform for global thinkers, policymakers, media professionals and business leaders to spark transformative ideas that can support the Dubai leadership’s vision to be a pre-eminent global hub and a city of the future. Through strategic partnerships with the world’s top knowledge institutions, we aim to help advance Dubai’s ambitions to not only be a global leader in business excellence but also a centre for creativity, talent, and technological advancement. As the international landscape continues to evolve, the council seeks to promote strong thought leadership networks and foster intellectual exchange to ensure Dubai remains agile and adaptive in navigating emerging global trends and opportunities."

Paul Almeida, Dean of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, commented: “We are honoured to bring together leading minds from the UAE, the United States, and beyond to discuss the future of global commerce and economic sustainability. Dubai has served Georgetown University very well in the last two years since we launched our EMBA course at the DIFC Academy, and we are pleased to put on this event, which fosters meaningful dialogue and strategic insights to help shape Dubai’s trajectory as a global business hub. We extend our gratitude to the Dubai Media Council for their collaborative efforts in making this event a success.”

Ayesha bin Kalli, Project Management Expert, Dubai Media Council, said: "This conference is part of the Dubai Media Council’s efforts to foster dialogue to shape a new future for Dubai’s economic and business landscape. By working together with international institutions and thought leaders, we aim to generate fresh perspectives and explore emerging trends that can drive new cycles of progress and opportunity. The Council is proud to partner with Georgetown University to present this conference, which contributes to raising Dubai’s role as a global hub for knowledge exchange and innovation that can advance sustainable development."

Prashant Malaviya, Vice Dean of Programs, Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, emphasised that the support of the Prime Minister's Office, the Dubai Media Council, the University Leadership Council, and the DIFC Authority, along with their commitment to fostering a world-class education environment for our executive students, has enabled Georgetown to play a vital role in developing the UAE’s growing talent pool. "We are proud to help shape the next generation of business leaders and support Dubai’s ambitious vision for the future," he added.

The event will commence with a welcome from Paul Almeida and Her Excellency Nehal Badri, followed by introductory remarks from Her Excellency Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE. The conference will follow with a series of six discussions.

Topics of discussion at the conference include the exploration of urban development and infrastructure investment, highlighting the importance of designing and communicating the physical, digital, and social frameworks that will underpin Dubai’s economic growth. A panel led by the Dubai Media Council, focused on Dubai’s creative economy, will address the impact of the creative and cultural sectors on economic expansion, job creation, and global influence.

Speakers will delve into the challenges and opportunities surrounding infrastructure investment over the next decade, providing insights into innovative financing models, sustainable growth initiatives, and Dubai’s evolving role as an international financial centre. They will also explore global business opportunities for Dubai, examining how the city is leveraging its strategic position to navigate geopolitical shifts, economic fluctuations, and regulatory changes. Industry leaders will share their first-hand insights on how Dubai is enhancing its competitive edge and continues to enable institutions like Georgetown University to expand globally.

Additionally, the transformative role of artificial intelligence and technology in shaping the business environment will be a key focal point of the conference with topics such as the rapid rise of AI, fintech, and digital transformation and how these innovations in technology are revolutionising sectors such as finance, logistics, media, and governance and the potential to unlock new markets.

