Google, YouTube expand online child safety drive with $2.4 million Google.org funding, Dubai child safety Pop-up
The Pop-up, open to the public between 24-25 October, offers families an engaging, hands-on experience of Google’s digital literacy programme Abtal Al Internet and parental control featuresWAM
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Abtal Al Internet is Google’s digital literacy programme for children between the ages of seven and thirteen. Picture credit: Reuters
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