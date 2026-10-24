Home UAE Google, YouTube expand online child safety drive with $2.4 million Google.org funding, Dubai child safety Pop-up

Google, YouTube expand online child safety drive with $2.4 million Google.org funding, Dubai child safety Pop-up

The Pop-up, open to the public between 24-25 October, offers families an engaging, hands-on experience of Google’s digital literacy programme Abtal Al Internet and parental control features

WAM

Published: 24 October 2026, 00:38 (UAE) 4 min read Share