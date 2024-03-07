Government Media Briefing on the Latest Weather Updates Expected in the Country from Friday to Sunday

The government of the United Arab Emirates held a media briefing to provide updates on the expected weather conditions in the country. The briefing included representatives from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the National Center of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Interior.

Fahd Butti Al Muhairi, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, emphasized the proactive approach adopted by the national emergency management system to address various challenges and risks. This approach enhances integration and coordination in all efforts, contributing to crisis and disaster risk reduction and promoting a unified response at the national level.

He further highlighted the importance of national readiness in the anticipated weather conditions. The goal is to ensure a stable and safe environment under various circumstances, safeguarding the community in the UAE and preserving the state's achievements.

Al Muhairi stated, "To ensure proactive preparedness and effective response, the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Cases, led by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, held a series of meetings to ensure the continuity and comprehensiveness of monitoring for the expected low-pressure system."

He affirmed that these meetings and proactive measures contribute to the integration of roles and responsibilities at both the national and local levels, enhancing the ability to analyze expected impacts, assess the readiness of authorities, and provide a quick and coordinated response at all levels.

Dr. Mohammed Al Abri, the spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, provided key points and information related to the expected weather conditions from Friday, March 8, to Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Al Abri explained that the National Center of Meteorology, through specialists, analyzes weather maps, data, monitors satellite images, and radar networks across different emirates to study and monitor the weather conditions. This information is used to issue necessary reports and warnings regarding the upcoming weather conditions, coordinating with relevant authorities to take required measures and precautions.

He detailed the forecast, indicating that the country would be affected by a surface low-pressure system from the south, accompanied by moist southeast winds and an upper-level low-pressure system with a cold air mass. Various amounts of clouds from the southwest and west are expected, leading to a strong atmospheric instability resulting in heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail. These conditions may lead to water accumulation, flash floods, and the overflow of some dams, along with strong winds associated with cumulonimbus clouds, reducing horizontal visibility and causing the scattering of solid objects.

The impact is expected to start from Friday evening until Sunday afternoon, with the peak occurring from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday. The weather conditions will concentrate on the northern and eastern regions, gradually decreasing on Sunday evening, with the focus shifting to the eastern regions. Southern and western areas will also be affected, starting from Friday and extending to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the inland areas between Dubai and Al Ain. The impact will further extend to the northern regions, including Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Dr. Al Abri urged the public to stay informed through the National Center of Meteorology's electronic platforms and social media, avoid spreading rumors, and obtain information only from official sources. He also advised exercising caution, avoiding the sea, river areas, water accumulation, and hailfall areas, and following instructions from relevant authorities to prevent any undesirable incidents, wishing safety to all.

Brigadier Dr. Ali Al Tunaiji, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, emphasized that the safety of the community, protection of lives, and property are top priorities. He assured that plans and readiness measures for dealing with weather conditions are in line with the highest standards and coordination with all relevant authorities.

Dr. Al Tunaiji called on the public to cooperate with authorities, fully adhere to instructions, apply safety and precautionary measures, and exercise caution when driving, especially in areas expecting heavy rain and hail. He stressed the importance of avoiding areas prone to water accumulation, riverbeds, and hazardous regions. Violation of official instructions may incur legal consequences according to Ministerial Decision No. (178) of 2017, concerning preventive measures related to safe conduct during emergencies.

He highlighted the Ministry of Interior's recommendation to follow guidance and instructions received through warning messages and directives from relevant authorities, avoiding the circulation of rumors and false news.

Moreover, Butti Al Muhairi revealed key decisions and recommendations to be taken during the passage of the low-pressure system. It was decided to allow each emirate's Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management teams to decide on remote learning for regions expecting unusual impacts. Additionally, all roads leading to valleys, mountains, and hazardous areas will be closed from Friday until the end of the low-pressure system. The decision to cancel events and tourist activities will be left to the local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team.

He stressed that the safety of lives is of utmost priority, and all national and local teams are working tirelessly to provide maximum protection for residents in areas affected by the weather conditions. He urged people to stay indoors and only go out in extreme necessity, park vehicles in safe and elevated places away from water flow areas, and adhere to precautions.

Butti Al Muhairi concluded by recommending preventive measures to minimize the impact of hail, stay away from water channels, rivers, and reefs, and ensure full compliance with safety instructions. Violations will be penalized, emphasizing the commitment to securing the safety of everyone in the affected areas.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.