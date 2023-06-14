GPSSA delivers three-day virtual workshop to all registered employers about Ma’ashi

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that it will soon launch a new pension platform known as “MA’ASHI” for thousands of UAE-based federal government and private sector entities.

Ahead of the platform's launch, the UAE Pension Authority will organise both English and Arabic virtual training workshops, from the 20th to 22nd June, for employers/entities across the UAE to help them learn more about GPSSA’s new platform “MA’ASHI”, which means “My Pension” in Arabic.

Introducing new system

An invitation to attend the workshops was sent to human resources, finance and information technology representatives of the federal government and private sector entities who are subject to the provisions of Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pension and Social Security, including: federal sector organisations; government sector authorities (located in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain); and private sector entities that are comprised of natural or juridical individuals (sole proprietorship, office, company) who employ Emiratis in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.

The three-day workshop has been organised with an objective to introduce the “MA’ASHI” platform, while explaining usage of all its services, some of which includes managing the enrollment and registration process, processing data for insured Emirati employees, tracking and completing transactions and highlighting the procedural changes on the platform that entities must be fully aware of.

Workshops throughout year

It is worth mentioning that the GPSSA has already delivered various pilot project workshops about the “MA’ASHI” platform to government and private sector employers whose insured Emiratis are already registered and contribute on monthly basis with the GPSSA. Some of those entities include: The Ministry of Finance – UAE, the Central Bank of UAE, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, the Human Resources Department of Ras Al Khaimah, Emirates Airlines, Dubai World and Dubai Public Prosecution.

As part of GPSSA’s quest to enhance awareness regarding the UAE Pension Law and all its services, a series of awareness workshops are due to be delivered throughout the year, with emphasis on providing information on GPSSA’s digital upgrades and platform enhancements.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.