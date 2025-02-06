6.28 PM Thursday, 6 February 2025
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has ordered a 20 percent increase in the salaries of Fujairah local government employees, effective 1 February.

The Resolution reflects Sheikh Hamad's commitment to supporting job stability, which in turn enhances the performance of local institutions.

It also aligns with the Fujairah Government’s vision to provide financial support to employees, easing their financial burdens and ensuring a dignified standard of living for them and their families.

