Hamdan bin Mohammed announces AI Retreat 2024 on 11 June

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced that the Artificial Intelligence Retreat 2024 will take place on 11 June. The event aims to envision the future of AI and discuss local and global challenges and opportunities in the field.

The retreat, organised by the Dubai Center for AI Applications in collaboration with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, is the first event planned under the framework of the annual Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI), which was launched on 29 April following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s most future-ready city.

To be hosted at the Museum of the Future, and Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, the AI Retreat will bring together over 1,000 AI experts and specialists.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “Today we announce the AI Retreat 2024, which is the first event to be held under the framework of the annual Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI). The retreat brings together over 1,000 AI experts and specialists who will discuss the various challenges and opportunities presented by AI locally and globally. During the Retreat, attendees will contribute to laying the foundational strategies for the acceleration of AI adoption across all sectors.”

“AI is set to transform the world. Dubai, which constantly strives to be at the forefront of progress, plans to lead in advancing AI implementation globally. Participants can register for the retreat on https://retreat.dub.ai/en/,” he added.

Dubai, home to top global AI experts in various fields, has created an exceptional infrastructure and launched progressive policies that support fostering a productive AI ecosystem.

Rich discussions

Participants in the upcoming AI Retreat are set to be part of scientific discussions and specialised workshops that address local and global AI trends. Discussions will focus on the importance of advancing AI locally, propose AI-related changes and legislation to foster adoption of AI technologies, develop policies in support of responsible adoption of AI tech, as well as the ethical uses of AI. The event ultimately aims to help spread the collective benefits of AI advancement.

Participants will also collaborate to create plans to harness AI for innovation and competitive advantage, brainstorm AI applications that can significantly improve quality of life and engage with local AI communities and talents.

DUB.AI, the annual Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, is a road map for enhancing quality of life in Dubai by implementing AI in all areas of future relevance, making Dubai a global leader in adopting AI technologies and advanced applications.

DUB.AI objectives

The blueprint also aims to provide the optimal environment for international AI businesses and talent, make Dubai a leader in adopting AI in government operations, boost Dubai’s stature as a global AI governance and legislation lab, and provide access to the best AI applications across strategic sectors.

Additionally, DUB.AI supports the realisation of the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which include generating an annual contribution of around AED 100 billion to the new economy, making Dubai one of the world’s top three urban economies and raising productivity by 50% through innovation and the adoption of digital solutions.

