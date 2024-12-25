4.59 PM Wednesday, 25 December 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:39 06:58 12:22 15:18 17:40 18:59
25 December 2024
Advanced
Home

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Ahmed Al Muhairi as Assistant Director General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department for the Protocol of Dubai’s Second Deputy Ruler

Published
By E247

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (102) of 2024, appointing Ahmed Awad Ahmed Al Haj Al Muhairi as Assistant Director General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department for the Protocol of the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 25 December 2024 16:12