Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Ahmed Bourguiba as CEO of Dubai Resilience Centre

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (2) of 2025 appointing Ahmed Ateeq Abdulla Bourguiba as CEO of the Dubai Resilience Centre.

This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

