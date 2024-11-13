Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (91) of 2024 appointing Fatma Ibrahim Abdullah Belrehif as CEO of the Education Quality Assurance Agency at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai.

His Highness also issued Resolution No. (92) of 2024 appointing Dr. Wafi Dawood Mousa Jafar Ali as CEO of Strategy and Institutional Efficiency Sector at the Authority.

The Resolutions, which came into effect on 14 September 2023, will be published in the Official Gazette.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.