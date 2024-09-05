Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs for Dubai Government entities

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued a series of decisions pertaining to the appointment of new CEOs for Dubai Government entities.

His Highness issued Executive Council Decision No. (54) of 2024 pertaining to the appointment of Issam Abdulrahim Kazim as CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; and Decision No. (55) of 2024 naming Mohammed Abdullah Shael AlSaadi, as CEO of Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade; and Decision No. (56) of 2024 appointing Essa Harab Khalifa bin Hadher, as CEO of the Economic Strategy Sector at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (57) of 2024 pertaining to the appointment of Sahia Sajjad Ahmed as CEO of Regulatory Policy and Governance at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Decision No. (58) of 2024 appointing Saad Mohammed Al Awadhi as CEO of Corporate Support Services at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. His Highness also issued Decision No. (59) of 2024 appointing Khaled Hassan Mohammed Mubasheri as CEO of the Legislation and Disputes Sector at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Decisions No. (54), (55), (56), (57), (58), and (59) are effective from 1 April 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (60) of 2024 appointing Yousuf Ahmed Yousuf Abdullah Lootah as CEO of Strategy and Corporate Performance at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. This Decision is effective from 1 October 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

