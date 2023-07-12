Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials in the Dubai Government

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued a series of Executive Council Resolutions appointing senior officials in the Dubai Government.

As per Resolution No. (67) of 2023, Hamed Abdul Ghafoor Mohammad Al Awadhi will be transferred from the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority to the Department of Finance, where he will assume the role of Executive Director of the Shared Services Sector. The Resolution will be effective from 17 July, 2023 and will be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (68) of 2023 appointing Ahmad Ali Belqaizi AlFalasi as Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Executive Council Resolution No. (69) of 2023 appointing Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Hassan Al-Shehi as Assistant CEO of the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The two Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.