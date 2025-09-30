Hamdan bin Mohammed Approves New Workforce Productivity System

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (67) of 2025 on the Workforce Productivity Measurement System.

The System will be implemented across government entities in phases as determined by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

According to the Resolution, the System will be implemented in phases. In the first phase, productivity will be measured using recognised standards by comparing services delivered against workforce size, total salaries, actual working hours, and other relevant data. The results will then be analysed, followed by the development of initiatives to improve efficiency and services. The final phase will focus on evaluating the system. A procedural guide will set out the details and responsibilities for each phase.

The Resolution assigns the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai the responsibility for identifying, classifying, and updating government services, coordinating with relevant entities including the Department of Finance, Dubai Digital Authority, and DGHR, providing technical support, and approving services, their data, and performance indicators.

Meanwhile, the DGHR is responsible for managing and supervising the system in coordination with relevant entities. This includes preparing and updating the procedural guide, developing and validating workforce productivity indicators, and coordinating with the General Secretariat on government services and performance data. DGHR also works with the Finance Department to verify budgets, review productivity results, provide recommendations to improve efficiency, monitor compliance, assess impact, and submit reports to the General Secretariat.

Pursuant to this Resolution, the Dubai Digital Authority is tasked with providing technical advice and support to the DGHR for developing and updating the system’s digital platform, data analysis tools, and database integrations.

According to the Resolution, government entities must follow the procedural guide and approved timelines to identify, classify, and list their services, and provide data on services, workforce, and allocated budgets. They must also improve service quality, optimise resource use, implement productivity initiatives, submit reports to the DGHR, and act on recommendations to enhance financial efficiency based on productivity analysis.

The Director General of the DGHR, in coordination with relevant entities, will issue decisions to implement this Resolution. This Resolution annuls any provision in other resolutions that may contradict it.

This Resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.