Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ceremony marking 49th anniversary of UAE Armed Forces unification

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, attended a ceremony held in the Abu Mureikha area in Abu Dhabi to mark the 49th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.

Commenting on the occasion, His Highness said the unification of the UAE Armed Forces is a momentous national occasion on which the people of the UAE reflect with pride on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the contributions of the Founding Fathers who laid the foundations of unity, reinforced the pillars of the Union, and cemented the principles that continue to guide the nation’s progress.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed extended his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers; as well as the people of the UAE and the country’s brave armed forces on the occasion.

His Highness said the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces under a single command had a profound impact on strengthening the foundations of military excellence and enhancing their ability to defend the nation, safeguard its achievements, and uphold its security.

His Highness added that under the guidance of the UAE’s leadership, the UAE Armed Forces have made significant strides in enhancing their operational readiness and capabilities. Continued investment in advanced defence technologies and the development of a skilled force has enabled the UAE to maintain a high level of preparedness amid a fast-evolving global landscape.

A pivotal national milestone

The Ministry of Defence is marking the 49th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces—a defining chapter in the history of the union that reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE Founding Fathers. The decision on 6 May 1976 to establish a unified military command provided the nation with a robust defence foundation and reinforced its standing at the regional and international levels.

Today, nearly five decades on, the UAE Armed Forces continue to represent a model of excellence, professionalism, and readiness. These achievements are the result of the leadership’s steadfast support and the dedication of national personnel striving to meet the highest international standards in military and technological advancement.

The Ministry of Defence also paid tribute to the country’s fallen heroes and expressed deep appreciation to the men and women of the armed forces who serve with honour and commitment at home and abroad.

