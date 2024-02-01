Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremony

- Ahmed bin Saeed, Mansoor bin Mohammed also attend the event, with 75 male cadets from the 31st batch and 30 female cadets from the 4th batch successfully completing their training

- His Highness honours the high achievers at the academy and is briefed on the first edition of the ‘Police Innovation and Leadership’ specialised diploma programme

- UAE’s consistent ranking among the top countries in global safety indicators exemplified by its second position in the ‘Safest Countries in the World’ index for the third consecutive year





Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the latest cohort of Dubai Police Academy cadets, with the 31st batch of male cadets and the fourth batch of female cadets coming through with flying colours.



The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Sheikh Al Murr bin Maktoum Al Maktoum. Additionally, military and police leaders, high-ranking officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from Arab delegations, guests of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024, as well as parents and relatives of the graduates, were in attendance.



The ceremony commenced to the strains of the UAE national anthem, followed by a captivating recital of verses from the Holy Quran.

In his address, Dr. Brigadier Sultan Al Jamal, the Director of Dubai Police Academy, warmly welcomed the esteemed guests and the attendees, highlighting the Academy's role as a prestigious institution that prepares highly qualified security personnel. “These individuals are equipped with comprehensive knowledge, skills, and expertise to fulfil their crucial responsibilities in preserving security, upholding public order, and safeguarding the nation and its accomplishments,” he added.



Brig. Al Jamal underscored the longstanding commitment of the Dubai Police Academy to fostering excellence since its establishment in 1987. “The Academy has consistently nurtured a succession of graduates who have benefitted from diverse educational and training experiences facilitated by an elite group of experts in the fields of law enforcement and policing. This commitment stems from the Academy’s belief in its constructive role in disseminating knowledge and expertise, both locally and internationally,” he said.



“As a testament, the Academy has regularly reserved annual seats for students from sisterly and friendly nations, many of whom now hold esteemed leadership positions in their countries. These graduates have become exemplary ambassadors for the UAE, reflecting the unique human and cultural values they encountered during their time here,” Brig. Al Jamal added.



Tremendous trust

“The Emirati society places great trust in the Academy's graduates, valuing their knowledge, experience, discipline, commitment, competence, patience, resilience, sacrifice, sense of responsibility, and ability to work under pressure in all situations. This is evident as government, semi-government, and private entities, both within and outside the country, actively seek out and recruit elite graduates from the Academy to assume diverse leadership positions,” Brig. Al Jamal said.



During his address, Brig. Al Jamal pointed out that the Dubai Police Academy recently earned a prestigious five-star rating from the QS World University Rankings. “Today, the Academy proudly celebrates the graduation of 105 cadets, including 75 male cadets from the 31st batch and 30 female cadets from the fourth batch. These cadets now join their fellow officers in the security field, which plays a vital role in upholding the esteemed reputation of the UAE. The UAE consistently ranks among the top countries in global safety indicators, securing the second position in the ‘Safest Countries in the World’ index for the third consecutive year, as reported by Global Finance in 2023,” he pointed out.



A performance before Sheikh Hamdan saw the cadets turn out in formation to represent the phrase ‘Dubai's Strong Resolve,’ reflecting their profound mastery of the military training and skills acquired during their stint at the Academy while also highlighting their exceptional discipline and physical fitness.



Excellence medals presented

Afterwards, Sheikh Hamdan, alongside His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and the Director of the Academy, honoured the high achievers and presented them with excellence medals, congratulating them on their outstanding contributions. His Highness wished the cadets continued success in their professional endeavours.



The 32nd batch subsequently received the flag from the outgoing batch, accompanied by their oath to uphold the flag high and preserve its honour.



‘Naseej’ initiative results reviewed

His Highness also witnessed a presentation detailing Dubai Police's notable achievements in enhancing safety and security in the emirate and the force’s efforts in preventing crime. He reviewed the results of the ‘Naseej’ initiative, one of Dubai Police's premier initiatives aimed at proactively addressing negative behaviours among students by utilising scientific programmes and methodologies to achieve a positive transformation for individuals with negative behaviours and reintegrating them into the social fabric in an innovative and fruitful manner.

The initiative significantly promotes community security, particularly within the educational community.



The Naseej initiative was launched by Dubai Police in response to negative behaviours observed among teenagers on social media platforms among other negative tendences that go against societal values. The police introduced the initiative with the aim of transforming these negative behaviours into positive ones.



New website inaugurated

In addition to inaugurating the Academy's new website, His Highness also explored its smart services, digital courses, digital advisor, 12 proactive services, and 16 academic programmes. His Highness was briefed on the Academy's achievements by Dr. Colonel Mansour Al Balushi, Deputy Director of Dubai Police Academy.



Sheikh Hamdan was also apprised of the QS World University Rankings, which saw the Academy securing a 5-star rating, becoming the world's first police academy to receive such a distinguished accolade.



Moreover, His Highness was briefed on the first edition of the ‘Police Innovation and Leadership’ (PIL) specialised diploma programme launched by Dubai Police for police officers in leadership positions from all over the globe. The programme seeks to attract police leadership officers from various countries, equipping them to tackle future security challenges and bolstering Dubai's status as a cutting-edge global city in terms of police leadership in security, innovation, and quality of life. The diploma programme focuses on three key aspects: the academic programme, specialised training, and quality of life programme. It has attracted 46 participants from 31 countries.



During the event, Sheikh Hamdan also interacted with officers and graduates who, through scholarships, acquired advanced academic qualifications in disciplines that contribute to the security and technology sectors. He emphasised that the graduates, men and women alike, are a source of pride for the nation, with the country placing great confidence in the capabilities of young talents in various security and policing domains.



Commemorative photos

The ceremony concluded with commemorative photos taken with Sheikh Hamdan and the Academy's faculty members, graduates, trainers, and officers.



The occasion saw Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Police Academy, extending his sincere congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He also extended his congratulations to HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as esteemed members of the Supreme Council of the Union.



Lt. Gen. Al Marri conveyed his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.



Lt. Gen. Al Marri also congratulated the graduating cadets, as well as their parents, for the exceptional achievement. He emphasised the Academy's dedication to preparing the youth for their pivotal role in advancing security and safeguarding the significant accomplishments that enhance the UAE's global standing. He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the team of experts at the Academy who annually prepare a new cohort of competent Dubai Police officers ever committed to the safety and security of Dubai and the UAE.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.