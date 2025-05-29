Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 34th Joint Command and Staff Course

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 34th Joint Command and Staff Course, held under his patronage at the Joint Command and Staff College in Abu Dhabi.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by Staff Lieutenant General Issa bin Ablan Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence; along with senior officials of the Armed Forces and and military attachés from participating countries.

Staff Brigadier General Saeed Salmeen Al Alawi, Commandant of the Joint Command and Staff College, welcomed attendees and congratulated the graduates, highlighting their readiness for future leadership roles. He also emphasised the College’s vital role in developing military leaders equipped to navigate evolving regional and global challenges.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed honoured outstanding officers, wishing them success in their military careers. He also presented awards and certificates to the graduates, and group photos were taken with His Highness.

