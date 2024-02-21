- Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of the 24th cohort of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College

-His Highness honours outstanding cadets, wishing them the best in serving the nation and excelling in their military careers



- Graduating cadets participate in a parade and pledge to uphold the sovereignty of the UAE and to defend it with their lives



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 24th cohort of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College in Abu Dhabi.



The graduation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; His Excellency Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; His Excellency Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces; among a host of senior military officers, and parents of the graduates.



The ceremony featured a parade by the graduating cadets. The cadets pledged to uphold the sovereignty of the UAE and to be loyal to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In the presence of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the assembled audience, the cadets also solemnly declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives to defend the UAE and its security.



Sheikh Hamdan honoured the outstanding cadets, wishing them the best in serving the nation. At the conclusion of the ceremony, His Highness posed for a commemorative photo with the graduates and extended to them his heartiest wishes to excel in their military careers and make the nation proud.



In his address on the occasion, the Commander of the College, Col. Saeed Salem Al Kaidi, who thanked Sheikh Hamdan for attending the ceremony and for his patronage. He also highlighted the role of the College in equipping young citizens with the military skills and expertise needed to safeguard the UAE’s achievements.



Col. Saeed Salem Al Kaidi, in his capacity as the Commander of the College, also thanked the UAE leadership for their constant support to the institution.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.