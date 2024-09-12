Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of new cohort of Master’s Degree in International Business Law Executive Leadership Program

His Highness: Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, Dubai continues to develop its higher education infrastructure and offer world-class academic programmes

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the latest cohort of the Master’s Degree in International Business Law Executive Leadership Program offered by the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas, in partnership with the DIFC Academy.

His Highness said that Dubai continues to develop its higher education infrastructure and offer world-class academic programmes, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness noted that Dubai aims to be one of the world’s top 10 cities in quality of education by 2033, as outlined in the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Sheikh Hamdan also announced scholarships for graduates of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) to join the Master’s Degree in International Business Law Executive Leadership Program offered by the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas.

The scholarships aim to enhance the legal and business skills of the graduates in the global marketplace, enabling them to effectively address legal challenges faced by institutions in international markets.

At the end of the ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented the Master's degrees, and took commemorative photos with the graduates.

The Master’s Degree in International Business Law Executive Leadership Program was launched in 2018, through a partnership between the DIFC Academy and the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas, one of Europe's and the world’s leading universities. The Program offers a broad range of academic courses to develop leaders in legal and regulatory fields and broaden the horizons of future leaders across various domains.

