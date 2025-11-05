Hamdan bin Mohammed Attends Major National Multi-Sector Exercise

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended part of a national multi-sector tabletop exercise that was conducted by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council, during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025.

The exercise, which simulated a series of complex scenarios, including a cyclone, severe weather fluctuations, and concurrent cyberattacks, is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national readiness and inter-agency coordination, and to test the effectiveness of the national response system in managing multi-dimensional crises, reflecting the country’s proactive and resilient approach to emergency management.

More than 49 national entities from key sectors took part in the exercise, working in full coordination across realistic scenarios that tested operational, technical, and communication challenges. The exercise aimed to ensure business continuity, rapid response, and unified decision-making in emergency situations.

NCEMA emphasised that the exercise represents a model of advanced national integration, showcasing the UAE’s leadership vision to enhance the country’s response capabilities and adopt the latest global best practices in crisis management.

The Authority also noted that it led and coordinated the exercise using a state-of-the-art approach that ensures performance monitoring and multi-level analysis.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, said, “Our participation reflects NCEMA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening national readiness and resilience across all sectors. This exercise demonstrates the value of uniting operational and technological preparedness, fostering effective coordination among national partners to address evolving risks.”

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, highlighted that the exercise underscores the UAE’s integrated approach to national security, combining cyber resilience with emergency preparedness. “It demonstrates our readiness to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure the continuity of vital services amid the growing complexity of global digital threats,” he added.

NCEMA and the UAE Cyber Security Council concluded by reaffirming that their participation in the UAE Government Annual Meetings reflects the leadership’s vision to position the UAE as a global model of readiness, sustainability, and future-oriented crisis management, achieved through national integration, unified response systems, and strengthened resilience across all sectors.