Hamdan bin Mohammed attends signing of agreement for launch of ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer’

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, attended the signing of an agreement between the UAE Space Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to provide services for the launch of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer” spacecraft aboard the H3 rocket in 2028.

The initiative, part of the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, marks one of the largest space initiatives undertaken by the UAE.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said that the mission to explore the Asteroid Belt is a pivotal step in the UAE's ambition to become a key player in space science.

“The UAE's mission to explore Venus and the Asteroid Belt marks another significant milestone in our space exploration journey, driven by the talent and dedication of Emiratis. Our visionary leadership has continuously invested in developing national capabilities, empowering them with the knowledge and skills required for the UAE to continue advancing its successful journey in the space sector,” he said.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added that the agreement between the UAE Space Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the launch of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer” spacecraft is a strategic step to strengthen the UAE's standing in the global space sector.

“The space sector is a gateway to the future, and investing in it reinforces the UAE's leadership in science and technology. The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt is one of our biggest national projects, reflecting our ambition to build a future rooted in innovation and knowledge for generations to come,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that, under the UAE’s visionary leadership, the nation continues to build robust global partnerships that support its goals in space exploration and technological innovation, contributing to sustainable growth and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

The UAE’s mission to explore the Asteroid Belt with the development of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer”, set for launch in early 2028, builds on the success of the “Hope Probe” Mars mission. The agreement marks the third collaboration between the UAE and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for national space missions, following the launches of “KhalifaSat” in 2018 and the “Hope Probe” in 2020.

Sheikh Hamdan also met with Dr. Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), along with his delegation. Dr. Yamakawa emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, working toward shared international space exploration goals, and promoting sustainability in space activities.

The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt is a 13-year journey, with six years dedicated to spacecraft development and seven years for exploring the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The “Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer” will perform close flybys of six asteroids, gathering invaluable data, before landing on the seventh asteroid, Justitia.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, said that the UAE's mission to explore the Asteroid Belt aligns with its strategy to foster strong local and global partnerships, while driving investments in the growing space industry.

He added that this partnership represents a new milestone in the UAE’s deep space exploration journey and reflects strong confidence in Mitsubishi's technology and expertise.

The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt will embark on a 5-billion-kilometre journey. Gravity assist maneuvers from Venus, Earth, and Mars will optimise its trajectory for the flyby campaign. The first asteroid encounter is expected in February 2030, marking the beginning of an extensive exploration within the asteroid belt.

The “Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer” spacecraft carries four advanced scientific instruments, including: a visible camera, a medium-wave infrared spectrometer, a thermal infrared spectrometer, and an infrared camera. These instruments will measure the surface composition, geology, internal density, temperatures and thermophysical properties of many asteroids in the main asteroid belt, to assess the stages of their surface evolution and history and to better identify their water-rich origins.

A group of academic and hardware development partners are contributing to the mission, including Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), and the National Space Science and Technology Center at UAE University. Additionally, national institutions such as the Technology Innovation Institute and Yahsat, along with private sector partners, are involved.

International collaborations include esteemed institutions such as the Italian Space Agency, the University of Colorado, and the University of Arizona.

