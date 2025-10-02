Hamdan bin Mohammed Attends Signing of Key Global University Partnerships

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) and leading international universities. The agreements aim to launch an advanced leadership programme and the ‘Dubai Leadership Research’ initiative, inspired by the journey of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The MoUs, signed with Georgetown University, IESE Business School, IMD Business School, INSEAD and HEC Paris, aim to conduct a comprehensive leadership research tailored for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and executive education programmes.

The research will serve as a global reference in inspirational leadership and decision-making. It will be shared across conferences, workshops and academic platforms worldwide, presenting the leadership journey of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as an inspiring model studied in both Eastern and Western institutions.

His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, signed the agreements on behalf of MBRCLD with representatives from the partner universities including Paul Almeida, Dean and William R. Berkley Chair at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business; Andrea Montalvo, Associate Dean for Executive Education, IESE Business School; David Bach, President of IMD; Marc Mortensen, Associate Dean for the Middle East Campus and Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD; and Dr Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha.

The MoUs represent one of the outcomes of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the region’s leading annual platform dedicated to management and leadership. Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 24 September 2025, the Forum brought together 1,000 senior figures from government and the private sector in Dubai. It provided a strategic platform to explore the future of management and leadership, share best practices, and advance the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the world’s best city.

The MoUs will enrich leadership curricula in the UAE and inspire future leaders both locally and globally. They also aim to document the legacy of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in creativity, governance and future-oriented leadership through globally recognised academic platforms.

The ‘Dubai Leadership Research’ initiative will be integrated into MBA and executive education programmes at the partner universities, reaching hundreds of students and business leaders. It will also be published through The Case Centre, providing access to more than 500 business schools in over 90 countries and benefiting tens of thousands of students and executives each year.

In addition, the research will be featured in the Harvard Business Review, which reaches over 10 million readers worldwide.

International platform

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD, said: “The leadership philosophy of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum embodies an exceptional approach founded on innovation, future foresight, bold decision-making and placing people at the centre of development and progress. This unique experience has gained recognition from some of the world’s most prestigious academic and research institutions as a model of leadership and comprehensive development.”

Al Gergawi emphasised that the strategic partnership with leading international universities aims to document this vision and produce in-depth research and knowledge outputs that enrich global thought.

“This initiative marks a significant step in showcasing Dubai’s developmental and cultural success story, while presenting the governance and leadership philosophy of HH Sheikh Mohammed as a practical framework to emulate. It will also enhance the academic experience for students through research and case studies that inspire future leaders and empower them to create positive, sustainable impact,” Al Gergawi added.

Georgetown University

Georgetown University, globally renowned in international relations and political science, ranked first worldwide for master’s and bachelor’s programmes in international relations, according to Foreign Policy magazine’s 2024 ranking. It also placed 14th in political science in the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject. Among its distinguished alumni are His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain and former US President Bill Clinton.

IESE Business School

IESE Business School is recognised among the world’s leading institutions for Executive MBA and executive education programmes. It ranked third globally in both the Financial Times 2025 Global MBA and Executive Education rankings and also secured third place in the 2025 QS Executive MBA Rankings. Notable graduates include Juan Antonio Samaranch, former President of the International Olympic Committee, and Joan Clos, former Mayor of Barcelona and former Executive Director of UN-Habitat.

IMD Business School

IMD Business School ranked first globally in custom executive education programmes, according to the Financial Times 2025 report. Among its prominent alumni are Mark Rutte, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Paul Bulcke, former CEO of Nestlé; Peter Voser, former CEO of ABB and Shell; and Carla De Geyseleer, Chief Financial Officer of Schindler Group.

INSEAD

INSEAD ranked fourth globally for Global MBA programmes and fifth in custom executive education, according to the Financial Times 2025 report. Its notable alumni include Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Lindsay Owen-Jones, former Chairman and CEO of L’Oréal; Patrick Cescau, former CEO of Unilever and Chairman of InterContinental Hotels Group; Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of LEGO; and Sébastien James, former Managing Director of Boots.

HEC Paris

HEC Paris ranked ninth worldwide for Global MBA programmes and second in open executive education, according to the Financial Times 2025 report. Its alumni include Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France; Marc Ferracci, French Minister for Industry and Energy; and Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the Board of L’Oréal.

Leadership Development

Since its establishment, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development has become one of the world’s foremost leadership development institutions, guided by the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to place investment in people at the heart of sustainable development strategies. MBRCLD’s mission to ‘Create Leaders for Tomorrow’ focuses on identifying, developing and empowering Emirati leaders through specialised programmes and targeted initiatives.