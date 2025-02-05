Hamdan bin Mohammed attends the graduation ceremony of of Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends the graduation ceremony of the 25th cohort of Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College

His Highness honours the top graduates and congratulates them on their achievement

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended the graduation ceremony of the 25th cohort of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College. The event was held in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, His Excellency Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, alongside senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony commenced with the arrival of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the patron of the event, as the national anthem was played. This was followed by a military parade, where the graduating cadets demonstrated their physical fitness, discipline, and advanced military training. The cadets then took an oath of allegiance, pledging loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Honouring Outstanding Cadets

During the ceremony, His Highness honoured the top-performing graduates and commended them for their excellence and dedication. He expressed his pride in their remarkable achievements and their advanced capabilities. His Highness also took commemorative photographs with the graduating officers, wishing them success as they embark on their next phase of service as members of the UAE Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Saeed Salem Al Kaidi, Commander of the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College, delivered a speech expressing gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his patronage and presence at the graduation. He emphasised that the Naval College stands as a prestigious academic institution, welcoming students from various countries worldwide. He further highlighted that the graduation of a new cohort reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to preparing highly skilled national cadres capable of safeguarding the nation.

Brigadier General Al Kaidi also extended his deepest appreciation to the leadership for their continuous support of the Ministry of Defence and the Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College. He also praised the high level of training received by the officers, which included advanced field exercises, naval operation simulations, and the use of cutting-edge maritime security and defence technologies.

