Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Council of Dubai

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today approved a series of new initiatives to enhance Dubai’s innovation ecosystem and strengthen its preparedness for future challenges.

The initiatives were approved during a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan. The meeting, which took place at Emirates Towers, was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed highlighted how the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum has been realised under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we celebrate the unity of our people and the wisdom of our leaders that have shaped the UAE into a nation of unparalleled achievements.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the community's engagement in the ‘Zayed and Rashid’ campaign, launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. He said: “This initiative is a profound tribute to two visionary leaders who laid the groundwork for a future filled with opportunities and promise.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan continued: “The Dubai Government continues to reinforce the emirate’s status as a global hub for innovation, development, sustainability, resilience, and future readiness. We have approved the objectives for the next phase of the Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation Programme, with a budget of AED750 million allocated to further advancing Dubai’s knowledge-based, technology-driven economy and boosting its global competitiveness. This step aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish Dubai as a leading global destination for top talent.”

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Dubai Resilience Strategy. “In a rapidly changing world, resilience is a vital strength. Dubai’s effective response to the COVID-19 crisis reflects its preparedness and capabilities. With this new strategy, we aim to further strengthen Dubai’s global leadership in addressing future challenges. Our goal is to establish a global benchmark for readiness, responsiveness, and resilience across all areas, including the community, economy, infrastructure, and government.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Dubai Food Security Strategy, which prioritises sustainability and aims to ensure reliable food supply through employing advanced technologies and localising production.

The Criminal Judgments Implementation System was also approved during the meeting, marking a significant step towards simplifying and expediting judicial processes. His Highness said: “Dubai is a city founded on fairness, efficiency, and transparency. This initiative strengthens Dubai’s public services, enhancing the quality of life across the community.”

The Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation Programme, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, seeks to position Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and knowledge. By 2033, the programme aims to contribute AED20 billion annually to Dubai’s GDP, create 120,000 new jobs, and support the establishment of 600 innovative startups.

With AED750 million in funding over three years, the programme will focus on forging partnerships with global universities and research centres, increasing private sector R&D spending to 50% of total investments, and raising the innovation sector’s contribution to GDP to 2.5%. It also includes the launch of the Institute for Future Research to strengthen collaboration with academic and research institutions worldwide.

The Dubai Resilience Strategy outlines a comprehensive framework to strengthen the emirate's preparedness for future challenges, focusing on meeting essential needs and protecting communities. Overseen by the Supreme Committee of Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the strategy is founded on five key pillars: meeting essential needs, safeguarding communities, fostering economic resilience, fortifying infrastructure, and ensuring strong governance.

The strategy incorporates a range of initiatives, including volunteer programmes, digital resilience policies, adaptive legislative frameworks, and future-oriented assessment tools, to enhance Dubai's readiness to address potential crises.

The Dubai Food Security Strategy, led by Dubai Municipality and implemented by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, focuses on sustainability throughout the food supply chain. Featuring 20 strategic projects valued at AED164 million, the strategy aims to reduce annual food waste and loss by 2%, boost the number of high-tech agricultural projects by 15%, and enhance community awareness of food security to 90%.

Key initiatives include the development of a digital food security platform, a robust food stock management plan, and targeted support for small-scale producers and startups.

The Criminal Judgments Implementation System, developed by Dubai Public Prosecution, aims to accelerate litigation processes, strengthen public trust in the judicial system, and improve enforcement rates for criminal cases through advanced technologies.

The system is designed to improve judicial efficiency, modernise legislation for greater adaptability, and support restorative justice, delivering faster and more seamless procedures that enhance customer satisfaction.

Key initiatives include smart fine implementation via digital platforms, alternative penalties such as community service, incentivised early compliance with judgments, and modernised execution mechanisms. Additionally, a dedicated Penal Implementation Prosecution will be established, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to innovation and excellence in judicial services.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.