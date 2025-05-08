Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of The Executive Council

- Hamdan bin Mohammed approves new policies and initiatives promoting healthcare, family welfare, education and smart buildings

- His Highness chairs meeting of The Executive Council attended by Maktoum bin Mohammed and Ahmed bin Mohammed

- His Highness: Guided by the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai puts people at the heart of all its development plans

- “As we target the goals of the Dubai Plan, spurred by the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, our focus remains on delivering tangible, people-centric outcomes”

A raft of new policy measures and initiatives introduced in Dubai seek to further enhance quality of life for residents in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Chairing a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved new policies pertaining to the healthcare system, Emirati students in private education, family welfare services, and smart buildings.

The meeting at Emirates Towers was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai puts people at the heart of all its development plans. Our policies are designed to support individuals, families, and the wider society, which represent fundamental pillars to a more sustainable and inclusive future. As we target the goals of the Dubai Plan, spurred by the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, our focus remains on delivering tangible, people-centric outcomes.”

His Highness emphasised that the new policies are part of Dubai’s holistic approach to promoting public wellbeing covering diverse aspects such as healthcare, education, social welfare, and smart infrastructure. “We have approved a healthcare plan that will ensure Dubai ranks among the top 10 cities globally for healthy life expectancy. We are also enabling young Emiratis to thrive through education initiatives, strengthening family welfare systems through an integrated care model, and enhancing urban sustainability through a Smart Buildings Policy,” he added.

Expanded healthcare network

The plan to enhance Dubai’s healthcare system, led by the Dubai Health Authority, aims to expand access to quality healthcare across the city in alignment with global best practices. It includes plans for three new hospitals and 33 primary healthcare centres, in addition to several specialised centres of excellence, by 2033. Priority will be accorded to newly developed residential areas including Al Yalayis, Al Awir, Hind City, Nad Al Sheba, Al Lisaili, and Lehbab. The new healthcare facilities will be established through public-private partnerships and backed by incentive packages to attract local and international investment.

The strategy also includes a comprehensive review of healthcare supply and demand, improvements to insurance coverage for mental health and rehabilitative services, as well as initiatives to attract medical talent and expand scholarships for Emirati doctors.

Emirati student empowerment

The newly devised Policy on Empowering Emirati Students in Private Education, spearheaded by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), seeks to ensure that 100% of Emirati students are attending schools rated ‘Good’ or above, with parental satisfaction exceeding 90%.

Key components of the policy include school improvement programmes, flexible education models tailored to the needs of Emirati students, and the expansion of the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme (DDSP). The policy also includes measures to increase the number of Emirati teachers, improve curriculum standards, and foster better engagement with parents. The initiative supports the goals of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 and reinforces the role of education in preparing future generations to take up leadership responsibilities.

Unified Centre for Family Care

The Unified Centre for Family Care, managed by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, will serve to offer integrated services for family counselling, child protection, custody management, and social guidance, through a single platform.

The initiative seeks to emphasise the family as the cornerstone of a cohesive society, supporting national values and fostering wellbeing and inclusion. Services will be delivered through two branches in Deira and Bur Dubai, well backed up by digital tools.

Dubai Smart Buildings Policy

The Dubai Smart Buildings Policy, led by Dubai Municipality, outlines standards for smart buildings that use renewable energy, intelligent water networks, smart parking, automated climate control, and real-time monitoring systems.

The policy aims to reduce power consumption in buildings by 25%, water use by 15%, and operational costs by 20%, while enhancing resident satisfaction and quality of life.

The policy supports the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by fostering innovation and attracting investment into Dubai’s real estate sector. Adoption of the policy currently remains purely voluntary in new buildings, but it will be backed up by initiatives to encourage adoption by investors and developers in due course.



