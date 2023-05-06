Hamdan bin Mohammed comments on the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day

- Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE Armed Forces Unification Day is a source of pride for all Emiratis

- Crown Prince of Dubai comments on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said that the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day holds immense significance for Emiratisas it marks a key milestone in the nation’s journey towards a brighter future as envisioned by the founding fathers.



Commenting on the 47th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, HH Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE Armed Forces have played a crucial role in promoting peace and stability both locally and globally, as part of the their moral obligation to stand up for what is right.



“The UAE’s tremendous progress was made possible thanks to the vision of the wise leadership, which also recognised the vitalimportance of establishing a powerful military force to protect the nation and its resources, Sheikh Hamdan said. “By continuing to serve as a model for safety, security and stability, the UAE has become a destination of choice for people with ambition from around the world who want to realise their dreams.”



Sheikh Hamdan also said that the UAE Armed Forces' high-level readiness and advanced capabilities have become a source of pride for all Emiratis. He attributed the Forces' excellence and efficiency to the quality military training they receive and the advanced defense technology they possess, which has enabledthem to carry out their duties in the best possible way.



Furthermore, His Highness stated that with the support of the leadership, the UAE Armed Forces will continue to display the highest levels of loyalty and commitment to protect the nation and extend assistance to those in need.



On the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan also extended his greetings to the UAE president His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and members of the UAE Armed Forces.

