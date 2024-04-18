Hamdan bin Mohammed directs government entities to develop comprehensive plan to deal with unexpected weather conditions

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed heads of Dubai Government entities to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to further enhance Dubai’s preparedness for dealing with unexpected weather conditions.

The directive came during a meeting His Highness held with heads of Dubai Government entities. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. During the meeting, His Highness reviewed the rapid progress achieved in restoring normalcy across Dubai following the severe weather conditions.

His Highness stated that the challenges Dubai encountered in recent days provide an opportunity for the emirate to enhance its emergency response systems and create a new mechanism backed by proactive plans to manage various scenarios. Sheikh Hamdan said he is closely monitoring the situation along with government entities to address the challenges that emergency response teams faced following the extreme weather.

His Highness further said that Dubai, guided by the visionary leadership of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, seeks to continuously learn from past experiences and develop proactive plans to deal with all challenges. Adverse weather conditions have offered an opportunity for further improvement in the emirate’s crisis readiness plans, he added. The safety of every citizen, resident and visitor continues to be the Dubai Government’s highest priority.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai; His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director General of Dubai State Security; His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, and Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defense; and Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

During the meeting, His Highness was also briefed about the efforts of government entities to ensure the seamless delivery of services to members of the community.

