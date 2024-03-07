Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by F3 and NAS teams to be donated to charity

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed that the prize money won by F3 and NAS teams during their participation in the fifth edition of the Gov Games be donated to charitable causes.

During the Gov Games 2024, F3 emerged victorious in the inaugural Junior Gov Games category, while NAS claimed victory in the Battle of the Community tournament. The Gov Games, held at Dubai Festival City from 29 February to 3 March, 2024, featured 194 teams from across the UAE and the world.

The decision to donate the prize money won by both teams reflects HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's commitment to supporting charitable causes. It also embodies the values of solidarity, cooperation and community spirit, inspiring both the teams that participated in Gov Games and the broader community to embrace a sense of social responsibility.

