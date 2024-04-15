7.54 PM Monday, 15 April 2024
15 April 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed Directs Remote Work for Dubai Government Employees and Private Schools Tomorrow

Published
By E247

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has directed that remote work be implemented tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16th, for employees of the Dubai government and private schools in Dubai, due to the expected weather conditions.

The decision includes employees of all government entities in the Emirate of Dubai, with the exception of positions that require physical presence at the workplace. The concerned authorities in Dubai have affirmed their readiness and full preparedness to deal with the expected weather conditions and associated fluctuations, and have confirmed the implementation of all precautionary measures to monitor and evaluate weather conditions to ensure public safety.

The page was last updated on: 15 April 2024 19:43