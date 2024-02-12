Hamdan bin Mohammed directs the continuation of remote work in the Dubai government tomorrow

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, it was decided to continue working remotely until Tuesday, February 13, 2024, due to weather conditions.

This decision includes employees in all government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, with the exception of jobs that require presence at the workplace.

